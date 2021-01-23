Trending

ICE agents to release all illegal aliens in custody

Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. – A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house undocumented adult immigrant detainees for violations of immigration laws (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

According to an internal ICE memo obtained by Breitbart News this week, ICE agents are reportedly being ordered to release all incarcerated illegal immigrants.

The memo orders agents to “stop all removals,” including Air deportations. This came after the Biden administration took executive action to halt deportations for most illegal immigrants living in the U.S. for at least 100 days.

Raymondville, UNITED STATES: Male detainees walk to a gate inside Homeland Security’s Willacy Detention Center, a facility with 10 giant tents that can house up to 2000 detained illegal immigrants. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

One agent reportedly wrote in the memo “to release all detainees in ICE custody immediately.”

CHICAGO – MAY 25: Rodolfo Gonzalez-Murillo is moved from a van to a jet chartered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which will take him and other undocumented immigrants to the U.S. border to be deported. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It remains unclear if the agency will move to carry out the release of more than 14,000 detainees.

