ICE agents to release all illegal aliens in custody

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

According to an internal ICE memo obtained by Breitbart News this week, ICE agents are reportedly being ordered to release all incarcerated illegal immigrants.

ICE Agents Ordered to Free All Illegal Aliens in Custody: 'Release Them All' https://t.co/InFEvYDOBq — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 23, 2021

The memo orders agents to “stop all removals,” including Air deportations. This came after the Biden administration took executive action to halt deportations for most illegal immigrants living in the U.S. for at least 100 days.

One agent reportedly wrote in the memo “to release all detainees in ICE custody immediately.”

It remains unclear if the agency will move to carry out the release of more than 14,000 detainees.