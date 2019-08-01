Icahn reveals stake in Cloudera, may seek board seats



FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

August 1, 2019

(Reuters) – Activist investor Carl Icahn revealed a 12.6% stake in data analytics company Cloudera Inc <CLDR.N> on Thursday, and said he could seek seats on the company’s board.

Icahn said Cloudera’s shares were undervalued and he will look to hold talks with the company’s management to increase shareholder value.

Cloudera’s shares rose 12.6% in extended trading. They have plunged about 43% this year to Thursday close.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)