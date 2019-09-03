IATA ‘worried’ about regulatory discrepancy over Boeing 737 MAX



FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

September 3, 2019

CHICAGO (Reuters) – International Air Transport Association Director General Alexandre de Juniac is “worried” about the discrepancy among global regulators with regard to the process of re-approving Boeing Co’s <BA.N> grounded 737 MAX for flight and the precedent it may set for future aircraft programs.

The MAX was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes within a span of five months.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)