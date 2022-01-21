‘I hope paradise is as you remember it’ – stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf



FILE PHOTO: U.S. musician and actor Meat Loaf answers questions during a press conference in Mexico City, August 7, 2003. REUTERS/Henry Romero FILE PHOTO: U.S. musician and actor Meat Loaf answers questions during a press conference in Mexico City, August 7, 2003. REUTERS/Henry Romero

January 21, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) -Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut “Bat Out of Hell” became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Here are reactions from fellow entertainers and others.

AMERICAN SINGER CHER:

“Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer’. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?”

BRITISH SINGER BOY GEORGE READING:

“R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

BRITISH WRITER AND ACTOR STEPHEN FRY:

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly.”

BRITISH PRODUCER PETE WATERMAN:

“It was his voice – you knew what you got with Meat Loaf. It was 100 per cent of everything.”

BRITISH COMPOSER ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER:

“The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf.”

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Editing by Angus MacSwan)