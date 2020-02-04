Hyundai Motor suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor <005380.KS> plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories starting on Tuesday, as a virus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.

Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 or Feb. 11, Yonhap added.

A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.

