Hyundai Motor suspends output as coronavirus disrupts supply chain

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
February 4, 2020
SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor <005380.KS> plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories starting on Tuesday, as a virus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.
Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10 or Feb. 11, Yonhap added.
A Hyundai Motor union official confirmed the factory suspension, but did not give further details.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)