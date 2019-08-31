Hurricane Dorian strengthen in Caribbean, expected to reach Fla. by Monday

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PST – Sat. August 31, 2019

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it makes its way toward the U.S. The storm is currently a category 4, but experts fear it could strengthen to a category 5.

Dorian brought wind speeds of 150 miles per hour to the Caribbean Saturday, just six miles per hour short of category 5 status.

Satellite imagery shows the storm heading toward the Bahamas, where residents are gathering supplies and reinforcing their homes in preparation for the severe storm.

Officials in The Bahamas are telling residents to evacuate, as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the islands.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian was expected to hit the northwest islands on Sunday.

Tourist hotspots Great Abaco and Grand Bahamas are predicted to get up to two days of hurricane force winds.

Dorian is forecast to reach Florida by Monday or Tuesday, but storm winds are expected to reach the state by Saturday.