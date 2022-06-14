Hunter: Joe Biden would do ‘anything I want him to’

OAN NEWSROOM

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

A new audio tape from Hunter Biden’s laptop reveals the President’s son was saying Joe Biden would do anything that he would ask him to. The tape was released by the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

In the audio, Hunter relayed the message that business deals overseas exposed him to undue foreign influence, which he could pass on to Joe Biden.

“He’ll talk about anything that I want him to, that he believes in,” Hunter stated. “If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform.”

Republicans have said Hunter’s multi-million deals in Ukraine in China could have influenced the Biden administration’s policy in those countries as well as at home in the US. However, Hunter downplayed any political risks of his questionable businesses.

“My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain,” he stated. “So it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics…”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are continuing their investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden’s foreign businesses dealings. They said a deeper probe would begin after midterm elections.