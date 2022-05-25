Hunter Biden laptop possible national security threat

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT – Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Information about Hunter Biden’s laptop has continued to surface and the latest is seen as a possible national security threat. Recent reports have suggested emails from that laptop show Hunter helped an infection disease research company with bioweapons projects in Ukraine.

This came after Russia made similar accusations, which were dismissed as propaganda. However, this means Russia potentially has access to material that is compromising for the US, in turn, adding to likely national security threats posed by information on the laptop.

One America’s Stefan Kleinhenz caught up with a leading researcher of Hunter’s laptop and his business dealings for more insight.

