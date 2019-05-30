Hungary to cut payroll tax to boost job creation: minister



BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government will cut the payroll tax by another 2 percentage points to 17.5 percent from July to boost job creation, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

The measure will cost 144 billion forints ($493 million) this year and 156 billion forints next year, Varga told a news conference, announcing a stimulus package including cuts in an advertising tax and the value-added tax on accommodation services.

