Hungary rejects sanctions on Russian energy shipments -foreign minister

March 23, 2022

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary does not support any sanctions on Russian energy shipments as it would endanger Hungary’s energy security, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday at the United Nations Human Rights Council reiterating Hungary’s stance.

“It is not Hungary’s fault that natural gas and oil from Russia plays a big role in the energy supply of Hungary, Central Europe and all of Europe,” Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on his Facebook page.

