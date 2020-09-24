Hungary PM Orban says EU commission immigration plan ‘no breakthrough’

September 24, 2020

(Reuters) – The European Commission’s migration plan presented on Wednesday is not a breakthrough, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a press briefing in Brussels according to state TV channel M1 on Thursday.

“The breakthrough will come when the Hungarian proposal is accepted that says that nobody can enter the territory of the European Union until one of the member states closes their asylum procedure,” Orban said.

