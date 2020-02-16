Trending

Hungary PM flags cut in taxes on labor to offset economic slowdown

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban speaks to media before talks with German Chancellor Merkel at Chancellery in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the media before talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

February 16, 2020

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s economy faces challenges in 2020 and the coming years as growth in the euro zone has stalled, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, flagging a reduction in taxes on labor and for small enterprises.

“I see dangerous years ahead … we need to take serious steps to defend what we have achieved so far,” Orban said in his annual state of the nation speech, looking back on his past decade in power.

“We are facing the threat of climate crisis, demographic decline and… there dark clouds are looming over the European economy.”

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE