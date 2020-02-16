Hungary PM flags cut in taxes on labor to offset economic slowdown



FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the media before talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s economy faces challenges in 2020 and the coming years as growth in the euro zone has stalled, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, flagging a reduction in taxes on labor and for small enterprises.

“I see dangerous years ahead … we need to take serious steps to defend what we have achieved so far,” Orban said in his annual state of the nation speech, looking back on his past decade in power.

“We are facing the threat of climate crisis, demographic decline and… there dark clouds are looming over the European economy.”

