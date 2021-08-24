Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister



FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Minister for External Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto gestures during a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Minister for External Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto gestures during a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

August 24, 2021

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question.

The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson)