Hungary extends loan moratorium for some borrowers until mid 2021 – Orban



FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen at the construction site of a building in Budapest, Hungary, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen at the construction site of a building in Budapest, Hungary, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

September 19, 2020

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has decided to extend a moratorium on loan repayments for targeted groups of households and also for some companies until the middle of 2021, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

Orban said families with children, retired borrowers, unemployed and those in public works programmes will have the moratorium on their loans extended by six months. Companies that have seen revenue drop by 25% can also get an extension of the moratorium on their loan repayments until mid-2021.

