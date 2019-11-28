Hungary charges Ukrainian captain over deadly boat collision on Danube river



FILE PHOTO: The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is lifted from the water during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner FILE PHOTO: The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is lifted from the water during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

November 28, 2019

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which sank another boat in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people.

The tourist boat Mermaid, with 35 people on board, sank in seconds after being hit by the river cruiser in Budapest during heavy rain. Twenty five of those killed were South Koreans. It was the worst disaster on the Danube in more than half a century.

