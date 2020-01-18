Hundreds of Serbians march in capital, demand action on air pollution

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

Serbians are taking to the streets of the country’s capital to demand officials do more to tackle air pollution. On Friday, several hundred protesters, donning surgical masks and respirators, gathered in Belgrade to demand change.

Experts said fumes from aging cars and the country’s heavy reliance on coal burning power plants have contributed to its record breaking levels of air pollution.

Recent data ranked Belgrade the world’s fifth most air polluted city, surpassing Delhi and Beijing.

“I am here to express my fear about the air pollution situation. I think people need to go out and say that this is an alarming situation, that it has never been so terrible to see the air. The number of air polluting particles is alarmingly high and there are measures to reduce it.” – Ivana Vuinovic, protester

Serbia is a candidate to enter the European Union, but its entry could be delayed due to its air quality. The levels of pollution in the country fall short of EU environmental standards.

A UN report last year estimated people in the region are losing 1.3 years from their life span due to air pollution.