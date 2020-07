Hundreds gather for funeral of Palestinian shot by Israeli troops

July 10, 2020

SALFIT, West Bank (Reuters) – Hundreds of people gathered in the occupied West Bank on Friday for the funeral of a Palestinian man shot by Israeli soldiers a day earlier.

Israel’s army said troops opened fire after the Palestinian and another man started throwing fire bombs at a guard post near the town of Nablus.

Palestinian officials dismissed the report and said the man had been walking with friends when he was shot dead.

People at the funeral in the village of Salfit carried Palestinian flags and chanted “Allahu Akbar”, or God is greatest.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks as Israel weighs a plan to annex part of the territory that Palestinians seek for a future state.

