Hundreds displaced after tornado hits Texas City

FILE PHOTO: Funel cloud forms from a tornado at Mayfield, Oklahoma May 16, 1977. (photo by NOAA)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Hundreds of families in Texas City are displaced after a tornado touched down. Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado caused severe damage as it ripped through the city on Wednesday night.

Though the storm was quick, residents said it was horrifying.

No injuries were reported, but officials said the Tradewinds Apartments suffered the worst damage.

“Our building official, Herman Myers, took a good look at the building and determined that for purposes of severe safety and precautionary measures, the building would be temporarily shut down,” a city official explained. “Structural engineers can have the opportunity to further inspect the building to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Officials are unsure when tenants will be able to return to their homes.

TOPICS:
