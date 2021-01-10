Hundreds displaced after tornado hits Texas City

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021
Hundreds of families in Texas City are displaced after a tornado touched down. Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado caused severe damage as it ripped through the city on Wednesday night.
Though the storm was quick, residents said it was horrifying.
After conducting a survey this morning, NWS meteorologists have determined that the storm damage observed in Texas City yesterday evening was due to a tornado. The storm has been given a preliminary rating of EF-1. More information will be provided later today. #houwx #txwx
— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 7, 2021
No injuries were reported, but officials said the Tradewinds Apartments suffered the worst damage.
“Our building official, Herman Myers, took a good look at the building and determined that for purposes of severe safety and precautionary measures, the building would be temporarily shut down,” a city official explained. “Structural engineers can have the opportunity to further inspect the building to ensure the safety of everyone.”
Tornado damage from last night at Texas City https://t.co/QapZPivt6L
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 7, 2021
Officials are unsure when tenants will be able to return to their homes.