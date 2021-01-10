Hundreds displaced after tornado hits Texas City

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Hundreds of families in Texas City are displaced after a tornado touched down. Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado caused severe damage as it ripped through the city on Wednesday night.

Though the storm was quick, residents said it was horrifying.

After conducting a survey this morning, NWS meteorologists have determined that the storm damage observed in Texas City yesterday evening was due to a tornado. The storm has been given a preliminary rating of EF-1. More information will be provided later today. #houwx #txwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 7, 2021

No injuries were reported, but officials said the Tradewinds Apartments suffered the worst damage.

“Our building official, Herman Myers, took a good look at the building and determined that for purposes of severe safety and precautionary measures, the building would be temporarily shut down,” a city official explained. “Structural engineers can have the opportunity to further inspect the building to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Tornado damage from last night at Texas City https://t.co/QapZPivt6L — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 7, 2021

Officials are unsure when tenants will be able to return to their homes.