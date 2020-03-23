Hugo Boss says CEO to leave on September 30, seeking successor



March 23, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Hugo Boss <BOSSn.DE> said on Monday that Chief Executive Mark Langer would leave the German fashion house on Sept. 30, but stay on until the end of the year as a consultant due to the coronavirus crisis while the company looks for a successor.

Hugo Boss said in a statement that Langer’s departure had been agreed in mutual consent. Langer has been CEO since 2016 and before that had been finance chief of the company from 2010.

Hugo Boss last week scrapped the outlook it gave for 2020 results less than two weeks previously and took action to protect its cash balance, suspending store renovations and new openings and limiting the inflow of stock.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)