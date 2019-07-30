Huawei Technologies posts 23% first half revenue growth amid U.S. sanctions



FILE PHOTO: Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva FILE PHOTO: Workers sit at the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] said on Tuesday revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2% – faster than a year ago – despite an intense U.S. campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.28 billion) from 325.7 billion a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24%.

Huawei’s supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May. The U.S. government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

