Huawei founder: U.S. blacklist will have no effect on sales numbers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:12 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The founder of Chinese telecom giant Huawei said the White House’s decision to ease some trade restrictions on the company will not effect business. Ren Zhengfei made the comments early Tuesday, following the Commerce Department’s blacklisting of the company last week.

The founder said the company was prepared for the move and stockpiled chips in preparation to work around the restrictions. He also said nothing will stand in the way of Huawei’s 5G technology becoming the new global standard:

“Maybe some of our lower end products on the periphery might easily be hurt. They will be knocked out of the market sooner or later, and we didn’t do much preparation for this. Some of these things might be affected, but our most advanced products will not. At least our 5G technology won’t be affected. And not only will it not be affected, but after two or three years, no one will be able to catch up with it.”

The walk-back of restrictions will allow the company to purchase American parts to maintain its existing networks. However, it is still barred from buying American technology to produce new products.