Huawei challenging U.S. ban on products

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT — Thursday, March 7, 2019

Chinese telecom company Huawei is slapping a lawsuit against the U.S. government. The suit was filed in a Texas court on Wednesday.

This comes in response to the U.S.’s decision to ban federal agencies from using the company’s products after it was accused of stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

Huawei is claiming the ban is unlawful, adding, the U.S. has failed to provide evidence that laws were broken.

“China always encourages and asks Chinese companies to strictly abide by local laws and regulations in their overseas operations,” Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the 13th National People’s Congress. “It has never asked and will not ask Chinese companies to do anything against foreign laws and regulations.”

Huawei is now asking a judge to overturn a part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which bans U.S. companies and contractors from using its products.