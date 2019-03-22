Huawei allegedly plans to announce lawsuit against the U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:04 AM PT — Monday, March 4, 2019

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei is allegedly preparing to sue the United States. According to reports, the company will announce a lawsuit during a press conference Thursday.

This action is most likely in response to the U.S. decision to ban federal agencies from using the company’s products after it was accused of stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile, which both China and Huawai denied by claiming there is no evidence any laws were broken.

“China always encourages and asks Chinese companies to strictly abide by local laws and regulations in their overseas operations,” said Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the 13th National People’s Congress. “It has never asked and will not ask Chinese companies to do anything against foreign laws and regulations.”

Officials still see the company as a threat to national security, following reports the company may be using its devices to spy on U.S. consumers.

“We believe that competition, whether if it’s in 5G or some other technology, ought to be open, free, transparent and we worry that Huawei is not that,” stated U.S. Secretery of State Mike Pompeo.

The report comes days after Huawei announced it will take legal action against the Canadian government and its border agency after it detained a senior employee for a three-hour long interrogation.