HP rejects Xerox’s $33.5 billion offer to buy the company



The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 17, 2019

(Reuters) – HP Inc said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox Corp to buy the personal computer maker.

Xerox made a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for HP earlier in November, the company said on Sunday, citing a letter received from Xerox on Nov. 5.

