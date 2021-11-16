Howie Kendrick returns to Phillies in front-office role



FILE PHOTO: Aug 23, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick (47) hits an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime major league infielder Howie Kendrick has joined the Philadelphia Phillies as special assistant to general manager Sam Fuld.

Kendrick, 38, retired after the 2020 season following a 15-year playing career with the Los Angeles Angels (2006-2014), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-16), Phillies (2017) and Washington Nationals (2017-20).

He only appeared in 39 games for Philadelphia before he was traded in-season to National League East rival Washington, where Kendrick would go on to win a World Series in 2019.

Kendrick hit a go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the World Series that year to help the Nationals defeat the Houston Astros.

He was a career .294 batter who compiled 127 home runs, 724 RBIs and 126 stolen bases in his career. He was an All-Star with the Angels in 2011 when he hit a career-best 18 homers.

Philadelphia also announced the hiring Brian Kaplan as assistant major league pitching coach and director of pitching development; Jason Camilli as assistant major league hitting coach; Morgan Gregory as director of strength and conditioning and nutrition; Furey Leva as assistant major league strength and conditioning coach; and Christian Bermudez as medical operations liaison.

–Field Level Media