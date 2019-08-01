At least 32 killed in Yemen military parade attack: sources



Soldiers rush to help the injured following a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman Soldiers rush to help the injured following a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

ADEN (Reuters) – At least 32 people were killed in an attack on a military parade in the Yemeni port city of Aden on Thursday, security and medical sources said.

The attack in Aden, the seat of the Saudi-backed government, was earlier claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group.

