Houston police officer fatally shot, suspect charged with capital murder

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

Texas authorities have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant. On Saturday, 25-year-old Arturo Solis was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Solis allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Houston Police Sergeant Chris Brewster earlier on Saturday. Brewster was responding to a domestic violence call when he reportedly came under fire from the suspect, who began shooting at him after he exited his vehicle.

The entire incident was caught on a body camera. Brewster was able to call in the shooting before he succumbed to his injures, which helped officers track down Solis after he fled from the scene.

“Although he was mortally wounded, he had the presence of mind to draw his pistol out of his holster to protect himself, in case a suspect came up,” stated Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “He also had the presence of mind, and that courage, to broadcast suspect information that was critical for the responding units.”

Officials said the sergeant graduated from the Houston Police Academy in 2010 and was later assigned to city’s Gang and Major Offenders Division. He had just been promoted to Eastside Patrol earlier this year.

Houston police honored the late Sergeant Brewster with an official escort.

Honoring Sgt Brewster’s sacrifice with an escort from the hospital #hounews https://t.co/uqMy1OGr6J — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019

Jacksonville ISD Chief of Police Bill Avera offered his condolences to the fallen officer.

“We send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to all affected by this senseless tragedy. RIP Sergeant. You’ve earned your wings, your work is done here. We’ve got it from here. May God bless your family, friends, and colleagues.” — Chief Bill Avera, Jacksonville ISD Police Department

Police confirmed the suspect had a long history of violence and crime. An investigation is currently underway.