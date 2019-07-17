House votes to set aside impeachment resolution against Trump



U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Greenville, North Carolina from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Greenville, North Carolina from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to table an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump, effectively killing the measure for now but not burying the issue that has divided Democrats.

The resolution’s sponsor, Democratic Representative Al Green, was seeking to capitalize on growing criticism of Trump after the president’s recent attacks on minority congresswomen.

The House voted 332 to 95 to set aside the measure.

Green had failed twice before to get an impeachment resolution passed, but Wednesday marked the first time the full House had addressed the matter since Democrats took the majority earlier this year.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)