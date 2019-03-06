House to hold hearing on Sprint, T-mobile proposed merger



March 6, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House lawmakers plan to hold a March 12 hearing to review a proposed $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp with the telecommunications companies’ chief executives, according to a congressional statement on Wednesday.

A House of Representatives Judiciary subcommittee will examine “examine the potential impact of the proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on consumers, workers and the Internet,” it said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)