House speaker says Trump is engaged in a ‘cover up’



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

May 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the House of Representatives believe U.S. President Donald Trump is engaged in a “cover up,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Pelosi spoke to reporters following a meeting of House Democrats as lawmakers contend with how to handle multiple investigations into Trump, a Republican, and his administration, including whether to launch an impeachment inquiry.

