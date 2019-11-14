House Speaker Pelosi: USMCA trade deal ‘imminent’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT — Thursday, November 14, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is optimistic the U.S. Canada-Mexico trade agreement will be passed by the end of this year. On Thursday, Pelosi said negotiations with the White House are moving along and a deal is imminent. She added this deal could be used as a template for future trade agreements.

Although Pelosi thinks the House will approve the agreement by the end of the year, she’s hoping the Senate doesn’t let it die in their chamber.

“I’d like to see us get it done this year — I don’t imagine that it would take much more in the Senate to pass,” stated Pelosi. “I mean, some of our legislation will pass this year, but we know what happens in the Senate.”

Vice President Mike Pence showed his support for the bipartisan effort by sharing a recent statement from the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Glad to see more bipartisan support for the #USMCA. This deal is good for America’s farmers, ranchers, manufacturers & the whole country! We urge Dem leadership in Congress to stop playing politics & get to work for the American people! https://t.co/yLkIZm0BPc — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 14, 2019

“We applaud the bipartisan efforts of both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on this important agreement,” read the statement. “Given the impact on our economy, we request a timely vote on the USMCA.”

President Trump has criticized the left as the “do-nothing Democrats” who care more about impeaching than working for the American people. He recently stated that even Democrats want it and questioned why the speaker hadn’t put the deal up for a vote yet.