House Speaker Pelosi leads group of Democrats to Spain for UN summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:07 AM PT — Monday, December 2, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attending a United Nations summit on so-called climate change in Spain as the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry continues on Capitol Hill. She spoke at the event in Madrid Monday, where she is leading a delegation of more than a dozen Democrat lawmakers.

The trip comes as the House Intelligence Committee is reviewing it’s draft report on it’s impeachment inquiry. The House is set to be back in session Tuesday, however, the United Nations conference is set to last through December 13th.

Despite having no GOP lawmakers in her delegation, the liberal leader claimed to be speaking for all of Congress.

“We are here to say to all of you on behalf of the House of Representatives and Congress of the United States that we are still in it, we are still in it,” she stated.

Our delegation was honored to meet with @EP_President David Sassoli at #COP25 to discuss EU-wide climate efforts #TimeForAction pic.twitter.com/2xiWOZq24G — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 2, 2019

The Democrat delegation to the event comes despite the fact the Trump administration has sent its own delegation to the event to represent the U.S. Meanwhile, Pelosi refused to speak about the developments in the impeachment inquiry and claimed lawmakers were there to talk about their agenda to “save the planet.”