House Speaker Pelosi emphasizes support for NATO, EU after talks with European officials

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:48 AM PT — Tuesday, February 19, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on supporting NATO and the EU after her meetings with top European officials. During a press briefing at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, she said she and the delegation were in Europe “reaffirming” the nation’s commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance, NATO and respect for the EU.

The madame speaker also said she doesn’t think their is any difference between Democrats and Republicans on the issue of the countries relationship with NATO.

Pelosi stressed the U.S. needs to sustain ties with the organization amid ongoing challenges, such as cyber security and the war against terrorism.

“Now more than ever, we need NATO as we go forward, because the challenges are more complicated than a bipolar relationship with the Soviet Union,” she stated. “It’s now much more diverse and therefore the friendships that we have much more important.”

Pelosi has recently met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini.