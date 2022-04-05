House Rules Committee furthers resolution to hold Navarro, Scavino in contempt

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:13 AM PT – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The House Rules Committee advanced the resolution to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress. In a nine-to-four party line vote on Monday, Democrats voted to send the resolution on to the full House for a vote.

The Rules Committee just advanced our resolution recommending that Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. be held in contempt of Congress. Next stop➡️House floor for a vote — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) April 4, 2022

If passed, contempt of Congress charges against the former Trump aides would be referred to the Justice Department for prosecution. This comes after Navarro and Scavino rebuked subpoenas from the January 6 Committee while citing executive privilege concerns.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) pointed out they were high ranking officials during the Trump administration.

“As the committee is well aware, President Trump has repeatedly asserted questions of executive privilege,” stated the Oklahoma lawmaker. “My understanding is that both of these individuals have complied with President Trump’s request and have themselves asserted executive privilege in response to select committees wide ranging subpoenas, as they should have. Indeed, both of these individuals have a legal duty to do so.”

"Unfortunately, Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro persist in clinging to a flimsy shield [of executive privilege]… But since they won’t explain it to us, they will need to be accountable to a federal judge instead."

-Chair @BennieGThompson pic.twitter.com/JKtrnoDHBz — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) April 4, 2022

It’s likely the Democrat-controlled House will agree to hold the pair in contempt. Should the Justice Department prosecute and find them guilty, each could face up to a year behind bars and fines of up to $100,000.

