House Republicans weigh in on nation’s crises

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:33 PM PT – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Americans are facing pain at the pump, rising consumer prices, increased crime rates and an open border. These are all issues covered by House Republicans at a recent press conference while presenting their plan moving into the coming summer recess.

Committee Vice Chair Mike Johnson (R-La.) highlighted the mistakes made by the Biden administration while illustrating that they are focused on the wrong things.

“Well they are taking guns from law-abiding citizens, they are dishing out corporate welfare and yet another tax and spend reconciliation bill,” he listed. “The Democrat agenda alternates between attempts to distract the American people at best and outright misguided policy at worst.”

Johnson continued by stating what the Republicans believe are the three I’s of the coming election: inflation, immigration and incompetence.

“Of course, many expect that the update tomorrow will confirm what we seem to feel and know intuitively — that we’ve officially entered a recession,” said the GOP lawmaker. “And instead of working to keep our economy out of recession, the White House is busy in itself trying to redefine what that term means.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) continued by reaffirming the dangers of the Democrats’ Build Back Better bill, asserting it will only reduce costs of drugs by limiting production which will ultimately slow research and development of cures and treatments for disease. He affirmed the solution to this is the bipartisan House Resolution 19, which will lower costs and increase transparency.

“And one of the worst parts about this bill, if you’re someone like most Americans that pays into Medicare your whole life, this bill is robbing Medicare to get go ahead and pay for insurance premiums,” explained the Ohio lawmaker. “The money that is saved is going to insurance companies, not even targeted for care.”

Closing out the conference, Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) doubled down that we have already reached a recession and that the Biden administration is merely in denial.

“We’re seeing denial and what you’ve seen in the last week is President Biden spending more time trying to redefine what inflation and a recession rather than working to lay out a plan to stop us from going into a recession,” he stated.

Scalise said the only way to escape the current recession is to reverse the failed policies that led to it, but the first step to ending any crisis is to admit that there is one.

