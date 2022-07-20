House Republicans say Dems putting ‘socialist wish list’ ahead of people

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:19 AM PT – Wednesday, July 20, 2022

House Republicans are worried that President Joe Biden will further cripple the US economy and the well-being of Americans. This comes as the majority of voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of key issues. That’s according to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) who made the comment during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Seventy-three percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, 57 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of energy, and 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the border crisis and illegal immigration,” she stated.

Yet, she added, House Democrats reportedly want to discuss everything except the crises facing the country. This comes as House Democrats are working to pass a dozen spending bills through the House before the august recess.

Additionally, Stefanik slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-Calif.) and House Democrats for putting their “socialist wish list” ahead of the challenges the nation is already facing. GOP members pointed out that their spending bills have more spending than usual.

“Twenty percent increase for the EPA…30 percent increase for the Federal Trade Commission, 20 percent increase for OPM (Office of Personnel Management ) and 433 percent increase for election security grants,” explained Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.).

However, the bottom line here, according to Republicans, is you cannot address inflation by increasing spending. While Republicans have said they want to work with Democrats to address these key issues, it seems as though Democrats want to govern the country alone resulting in the nation’s current economic state.

“This is not a coincidence, this is what happens when one party Democrat rule fails America,” Stefanik asserted.

House Republican Leadership Stakeout: