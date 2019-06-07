House plans more hearings on Mueller report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Friday, June 7, 2019

House Democrats have launched more hearings to maintain public attention on the Mueller report. On Friday, Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff said his panel will hold a hearing next Wednesday on counterintelligence implications in the report.

Specifically, lawmakers will review Russian meddling in the 2016 election and ties to the Trump campaign. The panel has invited two former FBI officials, who were not involved in the Mueller probe, to testify.

Schiff has continued to push the Russia collusion narrative for weeks as Democrats consider impeaching the president.

“We still can’t get an answer and I have to say, it’s very concerning that it’s so hard to get an answer to these very basic questions,” he stated. “It makes you wonder — did someone really drop the ball here or our there findings that they don’t want the Congress to have for whatever reason? Do they shed negative light on people currently serving the administration?”

The Intelligence Committee hearings come in addition to a series of similar hearings next week by the Judiciary Committee. Both panels have threatened to subpoena Robert Mueller to testify if necessary.