Trending

House passes anti-robocall legislation

FILE – This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:50 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

On Wednesday, the House passed legislation that seeks to crackdown on robocalls across the nation. The new measure will require companies to provide free services to customers to block robocalls. It would also require the FCC to report to Congress what actions it’s taking to address illegal robocalls.

Republicans Andy Biggs and Thomas Massie joined Independent Justin Amash in opposing the measure over concerns it gives the FCC too much power.

The Senate passed its own version of the bill earlier this year, which would enable the government to set fines for robocallers up to $10,000. The issue has quickly gained bipartisan support in D.C.

“Weekly, sometimes daily, our phones are flooded with spam calls,” said Rep. Bryan Steil. “Not only are these calls annoying, but these criminals trick people into giving away personal info, such as their Social Security number or bank information.”

This comes after YouMail reported more than 49 billion robocalls were placed in the U.S. this year.

Republican Sen. John Thune told reporters he expects the Senate to vote on the compromise bill within the next two weeks before sending it to the president’s desk.

Related: Congress Reaches Agreement On Measure To Block Robocalls

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE