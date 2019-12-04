House passes anti-robocall legislation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

On Wednesday, the House passed legislation that seeks to crackdown on robocalls across the nation. The new measure will require companies to provide free services to customers to block robocalls. It would also require the FCC to report to Congress what actions it’s taking to address illegal robocalls.

Last month alone, Virginians received more than 141 million #robocalls. Today, I helped pass the bipartisan TRACED Act to help end these disruptive, automated calls & prevent Virginia seniors and Americans across the country from falling prey to scams and fraud. pic.twitter.com/ufyFlKnxCy — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) December 4, 2019

Republicans Andy Biggs and Thomas Massie joined Independent Justin Amash in opposing the measure over concerns it gives the FCC too much power.

The Senate passed its own version of the bill earlier this year, which would enable the government to set fines for robocallers up to $10,000. The issue has quickly gained bipartisan support in D.C.

“Weekly, sometimes daily, our phones are flooded with spam calls,” said Rep. Bryan Steil. “Not only are these calls annoying, but these criminals trick people into giving away personal info, such as their Social Security number or bank information.”

Today, the House is voting on a bill I cosponsor, the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or TRACED Act. This bill would deter robocalls and increase punishments for criminals spoofing people. I urge my colleagues to support this commonsense bill. pic.twitter.com/y5CmYInEeN — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) December 4, 2019

This comes after YouMail reported more than 49 billion robocalls were placed in the U.S. this year.

Republican Sen. John Thune told reporters he expects the Senate to vote on the compromise bill within the next two weeks before sending it to the president’s desk.

Our #bipartisan #TRACEDAct passed the House & is one step closer to becoming law. I’ve yet to meet anyone who doesn’t hate annoying robocalls that spam your phone at all hours of the day. Our bill helps to tackle these illegal calls. Look forward to consideration in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/7RYVpto5BB — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) December 4, 2019

