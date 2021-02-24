House panel to hold hearing on alleged disinformation, extremism in media

OAN Newsroom

A House committee is set to hold a hearing regarding alleged disinformation in broadcast media. Members of the House Subcommittee on Communications Technology said Wednesday’s shearing is to examine “disinformation and extremism in the media.”

The hearing has been criticized as a partisan ploy as a memo outlining its intention cites articles which specifically accuse Fox News, Newsmax and OAN of spreading misinformation.

This comes after members of the panel sent a letter to several cable companies asking whether they will continue to carry conservative networks. Radical Democrats are trying to censor One America News as well as other top conservative outlets from TV airways.

One America’s Pearson Sharp has more on how Democrat lawmakers are trying to shut down the First Amendment and what you can do to help.