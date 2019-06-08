House Oversight holding contempt vote on Barr, Ross next week

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Sat. June 8, 2019

The House Oversight Committee will vote next week on whether to hold AG William Barr, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt.

Democrats released a memo late Friday, alleging the vote is in response to “direct” and “aggressive interference” by the White House to block their interview of former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Lawmakers were seeking to grill Kobach over the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to next year’s census.

This, after Ross and Barr declined to respond to a subpoena to produce documents regarding Kobach’s involvement.

Republicans on the committee have accused the Left of misrepresenting Kobach’s involvement in the case.