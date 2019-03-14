House Oversight Committee taking no legal action against Michael Cohen

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:41 AM PT — Thursday, March 14, 2019

The House Oversight Committee is not taking any legal action against Michael Cohen, following contradicting reports about a request for a presidential pardon.

Chairman Elijah Cummings made the announcement on Wednesday.

This comes after Cohen’s lawyers sent him a letter, saying Cohen was accurate when he said he never asked for a pardon after he left the president’s joint defense team in June 2018.

Cohen, however, has admitted his lawyers discussed a pardon with President Trump’s attorney before June 2018, because the president “dangled the possibility of pardons” among his confidantes.

Cummings said Cohen has clarified his statements, but he will continue to review transcripts from his testimony.