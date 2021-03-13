Trending

House Minority Leader McCarthy slams irresponsible spending by Dems in COVID relief bill, says U.S. has allocated more money to be spent in last year than in WWII

US Representative Kevin McCarthy, incoming minority leader, speaks to reporters after Republican members of the House of Representatives met to elect their new leadership on Capitol Hill November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. - Republicans in the House of Representatives elected McCarthy, the current No. 2 House Republican majority leader, to lead the Republican lawmakers in the House as the new minority leader, in a Republican-only vote on Wednesday. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US Representative Kevin McCarthy, incoming minority leader, speaks to reporters. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:33 PM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has continued to shed light on concerns over the COVID relief bill. He took to Twitter on Saturday to say the U.S. has now allocated more money to be spent in the last year than in World War II, thanks to the billions in political payoffs in blue state bailouts.

His comments came after the partisan bill was rushed through both chambers of Congress and signed by Joe Biden Thursday. Concerns were raised over items covered in the bill and what will actually be going to Americans.

McCarthy doubled down on his criticisms of the Democrats’ “liberal wish list” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s special personal interests.

“This is really about favors to Pelosi’s friends, it’s not about COVID,” McCarthy stated. “And we have already spent more than $5 trillion. If you put it in today’s numbers, for World War II we only spent over $4 trillion.

The congressman has continued to stand his ground when it comes to what the bill actually contains.

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) also criticized the COVID-19 relief package. He recently took to Twitter and said “bribing people with their own money is dishonest and unsustainable.”

He added the $1,400 stimulus checks are ultimately costing adults or their children thousands of dollars more. Crenshaw noted Americans are living on false promises and it will destroy future generations if we give into government bribes.

