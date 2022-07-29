House Minority Leader McCarthy: Democrats have no plan to help Americans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:18 PM PT – Friday, July 29, 2022

With the House of Representatives heading towards its summer recess, the House Minority Leader updated the press in his first solo conference since March. On Friday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) explained his worries about the future while addressing issues he believes have been caused by unified Democrat control of Washington

“The Democrats have no plans to help American who are paying the highest prices in 40 years,” he stated. “They have no plan to stop workers from losing an entire months salary because of inflation. They have no plan to bring down the high gas prices that are still costing families more than $4 a gallon. They have no plan to rescue and secure our border or reduce crime. Democrats have no plan to help Americans, but their policies only make it worse.”

McCarthy continued to address recent conflicts in the House after being asked his reaction to the mayor of D.C. requesting for the National Guard to help patrol for illegal immigrants in the city and how the Republicans are being accused of using migrants as a political pawn.

“Because what has happened because of their actions, every single community in America is now a border city,” he continued. “This is a national crisis. Fentanyl is now the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. This is their policies, which they created. They created a national security issue throughout the entire country.”

McCarthy was also asked about his potential to become Speaker of the House after midterms. As the minority leader, he is a likely choice to become Speaker if Republicans win a majority. He has not agreed with the way Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has handled the position, especially after issues with her husband’s apparent stock purchases.

“I think its ironic that the Speaker of the House now talks about bringing up a bill at the very end of a term of Congress,” he noted. “So her husband could trade all the way through, but now it becomes a crisis?