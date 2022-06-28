House Minority Leader McCarthy: Democrats’ abortion stance is too radical for voters

OAN NEWSROOM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said most Americans do not agree with the Democrat Party’s abortion platform. In an interview Monday, the California lawmaker weighed in on the left’s outrage at the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Republican said every House Democrat voted for late-term abortions, which he said fails to align with the mainstream voter.

Pray for the safety of our Supreme Court Justices. For churches across the country. And for crisis pregnancy centers that are literally under attack from the radical Left. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 25, 2022

McCarthy also accused Democrats of gas lighting the American public by claiming Roe’s end was un-democratic. Rather than outlawing abortion, the House Minority Leader said the ruling allows citizens to decide the issue on a state-by-state basis.

“Democrats aren’t just for abortion, every single one in Congress voted to have abortion up to the moment of birth,” he noted. “America does not support that. So now what most people would want (is) to have their own opinion, be able to have input in it, within each state and that’s what will go forward.”

"Today's Supreme Court decision in Dobbs is the most important pro-life ruling in American history…The right to life has been vindicated. The voiceless will finally have a voice. This great nation can now live up to its core principle that all are created equal…" – @GOPLeader pic.twitter.com/DnHqFn9w5I — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 24, 2022

Although McCarthy noted Democrats are trying to campaign on abortion, he predicted it will fail to prevent a red wave in November.

