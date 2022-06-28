Trending

House Minority Leader McCarthy: Democrats’ abortion stance is too radical for voters

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. Republican lawmakers gathered at a retreat in Florida this week to plot out strategy for this year's midterm elections. The conference needs only a handful of seats to win the House and they are exceedingly confident in their chances. They see former Speaker Newt Gingrich, who swept away four decades of Democratic House rule with the "Contract With America" in 1994, as a model. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 8:34 AM PT – Tuesday, June 28, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said most Americans do not agree with the Democrat Party’s abortion platform. In an interview Monday, the California lawmaker weighed in on the left’s outrage at the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Republican said every House Democrat voted for late-term abortions, which he said fails to align with the mainstream voter.

McCarthy also accused Democrats of gas lighting the American public by claiming Roe’s end was un-democratic. Rather than outlawing abortion, the House Minority Leader said the ruling allows citizens to decide the issue on a state-by-state basis.

“Democrats aren’t just for abortion, every single one in Congress voted to have abortion up to the moment of birth,” he noted. “America does not support that. So now what most people would want (is) to have their own opinion, be able to have input in it, within each state and that’s what will go forward.”

Although McCarthy noted Democrats are trying to campaign on abortion, he predicted it will fail to prevent a red wave in November.

MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Coach In Public School Prayer Case

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE