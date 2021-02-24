House Minority Leader McCarthy defends free speech from Democrat censorship

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:36 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy doubled down on his efforts to defend Americans’ right to free speech. While speaking on the House floor Wednesday, he called out the Democrat push to censor conservative voices.

The Republican lawmaker went on to suggest they are the real threat to Americans’ First Amendment rights. McCarthy compared Democrats to the Chinese communist regime, which silences speech they disagree with.

McCarthy went on to criticize the Democrats for attempting to bring the socialist agenda to the U.S. He said these standards have no place in America.

“Democrats’ action this week makes it clear that the greatest threat to free speech today is not a law from Congress, which is bound by the First Amendment,” stated the minority leader. “The greatest threat is politicians who bully private companies to silence dissenting views.”

McCarthy also cited the mainstream media’s coverage over the last four years and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s public disdain for President Trump during his time in office.

