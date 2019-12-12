House Judiciary Republicans slam Democrats over ‘unfair treatment’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:27 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

GOP Congress members slammed their Democrat counterparts for unfair treatment during the impeachment process. During Thursday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, a debate erupted after ranking Republican Doug Collins tried to schedule a “minority day of hearings.”

This hearing would allow Republicans to question witnesses, who they felt had an impact on the process.

House Judiciary Committee votes to kill GOP effort to call a minority hearing day to call witnesses before voting on articles of impeachment. Vote was 23-17 along party lines.pic.twitter.com/CnLo2yKbg8 — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) December 12, 2019

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler ruled against the hearing, prompting Collins to condemn the Democrats’ attempt to silence the committee’s minority.

“As we go forward, we’ll have plenty of time to show the complete farce of substance,” stated Rep. Collins. “But Mr. Chairman, what will live from this day is your ruling, and the majority’s ruling, of minority rights are dead in this Congress.”

On Twitter, the congressman added that the Judiciary Committee has been “reduced to a rubber stamp for Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s rigged impeachment.”

The #JudiciaryCommittee, a place once known for substantive hearings, has been reduced to a rubber stamp for Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s rigged #impeachment. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 12, 2019

Arizona Republican Debbie Lesko also weighed in on the issue. She said she was “disturbed” by the ruling and pointed out the House rules require the Democrats to schedule a minority hearing.

“The rules have been thrown out the window here on this process, I just can’t believe it,” said Rep. Lesko. “It just continues to amaze me how corrupt, how unfair, this process has been from the start.”