House Judiciary chairman says there are ‘inconsistencies’ in Hicks testimony

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:43 AM PT – Friday, July 19, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee is asking former White House aide Hope Hicks to clarify remarks she made during last month’s closed-door testimony. In a letter Thursday evening, committee chairman Jerry Nadler stated there were “inconsistencies” in the testimony she gave back in June.

Nadler specifically pointed to claims she was not present for discussions between then-candidate Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen regarding payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. However, a New York federal judge revealed Hicks was involved in a phone call with Cohen and the president.

After that testimony back in June, One America News spoke with Republican lawmakers who came to the defense of Hicks:

“When you look at the extent to which the administration is being harassed by every angle of the Congress without legitimate oversight…I thing the assertions of privilege are inappropriate.”

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (R.-Fla.).

“Everything that she has been allowed to answer, she has answered. She’s been a very cooperative witness, she’s a compelling witness because she’s believable and likable.”

— Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas)

The House Judiciary Committee chairman is now asking her to clarify her statements by no later than August 15th.