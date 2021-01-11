House introduces new articles of impeachment against President Trump

OAN Newsroom

Democrats are sailing ahead with a fresh attempt to impeach President Trump, but that effort is already hitting turbulence. Monday, the House formally introduced impeachment articles, teeing up a possible floor vote on the measure as early as Wednesday.

Just beforehand, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) tried to introduce a resolution to invoke the 25th Amendment by unanimous consent.

“I ask unanimous consent that the Committee on the Judiciary be discharged from further consideration of H.Res.21 and ask for its immediate consideration in the House,” Hoyer stated.

Republicans blocked that motion.

However, the House Rules Committee will reconvene Tuesday to possibly approve a rule that would allow further debate on the 25th Amendment bill.

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who represented the President during the first impeachment effort, warned the new effort won’t make it to the Senate. On Sunday, Dershowitz said due to Senate rules, the earliest an impeachment trial could come to the floor would be 1 p.m. on January 20, just one hour before the President is set to leave office.

The Senate is also currently in recess and to convene earlier, all senators would have to agree to return early.

Dershowitz added that Congress lacks the authority to try a private citizen, meaning it can’t impeach the President retroactively.