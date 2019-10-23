House holds hearing on Syria withdrawal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT — Wednesday, October 23, 2019

House members recently held a hearing to condemn President Trump for removing U.S. troops from Syria. The Wednesday meeting was aimed at evaluating the reasons behind the withdrawal and what consequences it may have for national security.

Representative Eliot Engel delivered his opening statement at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria. He argued the move abandoned the U.S. ally without warning and cleared the way for Turkey to attack the Kurds.

“This is the worst example I’ve seen of what I call this administration’s ‘fly by the seat of your pants foreign policy,’” said Engel. “One minute the president is shouting from the rooftops that he is fine with what Turkey is doing, the next he says he’ll destroy Turkey if they continue.”

The House passed a joint resolution last week to ensure the continued protection of Syrian Kurdish forces from the Turkish military operation. The measure took aim at President Trump, claiming that his decision to remove troops has damaged U.S. interests in the region and aided ISIS.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi condemned the president in a recent joint statement.

The chaos & insecurity unleashed in Syria by President Trump’s disastrous decision to precipitously withdraw from Northern Syria require strong, smart leadership from Congress That's why @SpeakerPelosi & I are urging all of our colleagues to support this resolution to oppose it pic.twitter.com/qt7d1gFr0P — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 15, 2019

Since then, the White House has helped negotiate a reportedly permanent ceasefire in Syria. During a Wednesday press conference, President Trump said the agreement was a “major breakthrough.”

“Countless lives are now being saved as a result of our negotiation with Turkey, an outcome reached without spilling one drop of American blood — no injuries, nobody shot, nobody killed,” said the president.