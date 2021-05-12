House GOP votes to remove Rep. Cheney as conference chair

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:16 AM PT – Wednesday, May 12, 2021

House Republicans have voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as conference chair amid her continued criticism of President Trump and opposition to uncovering voter fraud in the 2020 election.

GOP lawmakers approved Cheney’s expulsion from her leadership position in a voice vote Wednesday. This came after the Wyoming lawmaker had drawn intense scrutiny from conservatives for denigrating the 45th president’s concerns about alleged election fraud and voting to impeach him in January.

Despite her ouster from House GOP leadership, Cheney still plans to run for reelection. Meanwhile, a new GOP House chair has yet to be named, but Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is expected to be her replacement.

On the heels of the GOP vote to oust Cheney from her leadership position, President Trump called the representative a “bitter, horrible human being.” In a separate statement Wednesday, he said she’s bad for the Republican Party.

President Trump went on to call Cheney a talking point for Democrats and a warmonger whose family pushed the U.S. into the “never ending Middle East disaster,” which he called the “worst decision in our country’s history.”

MORE NEWS: Antrim County Lawsuit Hearing Held As New Forensic Audit Proposed